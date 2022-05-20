One more COVID death; 62 new infections

Kaieteur News – After reporting its last COVID-19 death over a month ago, the Ministry of Health on Thursday revealed that a fully vaccinated 74-year-old man from Region Six is now the country’s latest fatality. The Ministry stated that the man died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Following a spike in cases and now the latest death, the Ministry encourages persons to observe the public health measures set out by them. These measures outline the need for everyone 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving one’s home, maintaining the six feet physical distance from others and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, via its dashboard, 62 new infections have been recorded in the country within the last 24 hour period. The new cases which bring the total number of cases to 64,082 were detected in Region Four which recorded 45 cases, Region Two which recorded five cases, Region Six which recorded seven cases, Regions Three and 10 which recorded two each and Region Five which recorded one.

Currently, two patients are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 are in institutional isolation, 426 are in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 62,400 persons have recovered from the virus.

