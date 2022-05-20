Man pleads guilty to killing unidentified male

Kaieteur News – After spending more than five years on remand, Marlon Garrett now 22, formerly of Campbell Street, Albouystown, Georgetown on Wednesday pleaded guilty to the fatal stabbing of an unidentified man in 2016.Garrett was arraigned in the Demerara High Court before Justice Sandil Kissoon, when he opted to plead guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on September 11, 2016, he unlawfully killed an unknown man. Garrett was represented by attorney-at-law Ravindra Mohabir, while the State was represented by Prosecutors, Taniesha Saygon, Abigail Gibbs and Mohammed Ali.

On June 9, Justice Kissoon is slated to hand down Garrett’s sentencing. According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred after the deceased and Garrett was involved in an argument, which escalated. Garrett stabbed the man in the lower region of his abdomen with a knife and escaped. The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and Garrett was later apprehended.