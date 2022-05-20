Local 007 put a jumbie lash pon TLF, TUS, CMC, PNL

Kaieteur News – A friend sent me a Facebook post of James Bond. It is too early to tell whether our local 007 is positioning himself to seek the leader position of the PNC. I suspect he will. Maybe after 2025 if Aubrey Norton fails to win the election or loses then fails to resuscitate “mo fyaah/slo fyaah”. Norton may face a contest even before the next election.

The emanation was carefully choreographed to appeal to the demographic shape of the PNC membership – the expanding pool of youths. I don’t believe Bond crafted that delivery at random. With the consistent contretemps of Norton, Bond is preparing himself. That speech was carefully composed to appear to be the opposite of Norton’s deportment. Please remember Bond challenged David Granger and Carl Greenidge for the PNC leader position in 2010. Bond’s delivery is a rejection of what the lunatic fringe (TLF), the usual suspects (TUS), Creole middle class (CMC) and the political nouveau lumpen (PNL) preaches to Guyanese daily.

Let’s look at three formidable points of Bond’s presentation. First, he argues that African Guyanese must understand that the Black experience in the US is not the same with Guyana. On this point, he went on to explain that in its entire history, only a month ago, a Black woman became the first female judge in America’s highest court.

He said that in Guyana, the three main pillars of the judiciary are headed by Black women – the magistracy, the High Court and the Court of Appeal. In this context, it is useful to quote what a peripheral member TLF wrote in the Stabroek News.

The lady noted the government of the day has control over the people of Guyana and because the government is controlled by the PPP, Africans are discriminated against. This member of TLF asserted in another commentary Guyana always had and continues to have an inherent antagonism to Black people. For a rebuttal to this unmitigated ignorance, see my two columns – Wednesday, December 8, 2021, “Some people carry mental fixations that should be confronted,” and Tuesday, December 14, 2021, “Writing about ethnic groups in Guyana: The facts.”

Secondly, Bond testifies that the constant rhetoric about Blacks being discriminated against affects Blacks badly. They are daunted by the incessant talk of being discriminated again and it stultifies (my word) their spirit to seek entrepreneurial avenues.

What Bond left out and I believe he did so for strategic reason because he will be going after the position of PNC leader is that Blacks are being sermonised on this stuck record because it suits the ambitions of Black leaders. Black leaders use this stuck record to stay alive politically.

Very soon from now, I will do an article about this gentleman I once knew who has a violent past and what he told me about his political frustrations with Black leaders. I met him in the National Park last Saturday. Thirdly, Bond takes the position that it is incorrect for African Guyanese to see the PPP as the enemy. I quote his words: “the PPP is not the problem, the PPP is not the enemy.”

He went on to explain that the enemy of African Guyanese is how they were indoctrinated. He added that it was not the PPP that advocated that African Guyanese enter the realm of public service where they “slaved away their lives.” But even on this third point, Bond was not being straight with Black people.

This columnist gave testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into the Public Service where he advocated the upping of the retirement age in the public service and civil service. The African oriented PNC was in power at the time. The middle class AFC was in power with them. One of the recommendations of the commission was the raising of the retirement age. It never happened.

Bond did not state for strategic reason that a generation of African leaders in politics and trade unionism failed African Guyanese miserably of which Forbes Burnham and Desmond Hoyte were the greatest enemies of Black people. Burnham nationalised the wealth of Guyana and stored the assets of the country in the state.

When Burnham died, the state had the wealth not Black people. Burnham was succeeded by Desmond Hoyte. One of the most ignorant men in the realm of Third World economics, Hoyte sold off the oceans and mountains of state assets, which he inherited from Burnham. Hoyte chose not to offer the workers and their trade unions the option to buy. It has to be one of the greatest failures of modern psychology as to why African Guyanese still like or maybe love these two past presidents.

