Gunmen abandon car during gunfight with police

May 20, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Three men on Thursday abandoned their car in vicinity of Crown Dam Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after they opted to discontinue a gunfight with police.
According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), its ranks on the ECD district were conducting patrol duties around 01:22hrs in the Sparendaam area. While approaching Plaisance, they noticed a Toyota Allion motorcar driving in a dangerous manner along the Plaisance Public Road and decided to stop it.
The car continued driving and reportedly turned onto Prince William Street. The policemen followed behind in their patrol vehicle but as they approached Crown Down, Industry, the occupants of the car fired two shots at them. They reportedly returned fire and the car stopped. The ranks recalled seeing three men exiting the car and running away into the nearby cane fields.
Investigators searched the abandoned vehicle and found several copies of Nigerian passports belonging to two individuals. A Guyanese ID card belonging to a woman was also found. The car along with its documents has been lodged at the Sparendaam Police Station as police continue investigations into the matter.

