Govt. to spend $8M to rehabilitate ‘Six Head’ Gym

Kaieteur News – The Government through the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is preparing to spend some $8 million this year to rehabilitate the Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis Gym located in Albouystown.
This was revealed during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Board Administration Board (NPTAB) office which saw 16 contractors submitting bids for the contracts.
The gym was first commissioned in April 2004, in honour of Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, the country’s first boxing world champion who won the WBC Welterweight title back in 2001. Lewis in 2015, died in a car accident on the East Bank of Demerara.
Bids were also opened for the construction of a timber access walkway and concrete Benab at Hogg Island and the supply of tablets to facilitate online learning for the GOAL 20,000 Online Scholarships Programme.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Rehabilitation of Andre “Six Head” Lewis Gym, Independence Boulevard, Albouystown.
Construction of revetment and bridge at Fort Nassau.
Construction of timber access walkway and concrete Benab at Hogg Island.
Construction of timber revetment at 1763 Monument.
Repairs to National Trust Building, Carmichael Street.
Rewiring of the Sophia Training Centre.
GECOM
Procurement of wooden boats.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development
Supply and delivery of four new solar vaccine fridges.
Ministry of Public Service
Supply of tablets to facilitate online learning for GOAL 20,000 Online Scholarships Programme. Supply of desktop computers, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), smart-board, network storage drive, corporate wireless router, students’ decks and chairs.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and delivery of laboratory supplies.
Guyana Water Inc.
Consultancy services for geotechnical investigating for construction of treatment plants in Regions Two, Three and Four and receipt of proposals.
