Foreign taxi driver beaten, robbed by passenger

Kaieteur News – A midnight trip on Thursday, for only $600, has left a foreign taxi driver without a car, a cell phone and $40,000 cash after his passenger and two accomplices beat and rob him at gunpoint along Ice House Road, West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Beaten with a handgun to face for his belongings is Ikechukwu Otiko, a 47-year-old medical student of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Science and Technology in Guyana.

Otiko lives at 51 New Housing Scheme, Lodge and does part time taxi work with Toyota Allion motorcar with licence plate PNN 2975. While working taxi on Thursday, he stopped to pick up a male passenger around 00:00hrs in front of the Survival Supermarket on Sheriff Street.

Police reported that the passenger wanted to be dropped off on Ice House Road, West Ruimveldt. Thirty minutes later, Otiko arrived at the destination but instead of exiting the car and paying the fare, the passenger was joined by two men who emerged from the darkness of the street and walked to the car.

They were armed with handguns and pointed it at Otiko demanding that he gave them his car. Otiko told police that he resisted them and he got into a scuffle with the men but eventually they used the handguns to beat him out of his car before driving away with it.

Inside the stolen car, was Otiko’s iPhone 7 and $40,000 cash.

Investigators are now reviewing CCTV footage to assist them in tracking the car’s movements after the robbery.