CWI Regional First-Class cricket…Chanderpaul, Motie score tons as Guy reach 490-7 decl.

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity

& Dave’s West Indies Imports

On another day of sweltering heat, defending Champions Barbados Pride were 48-2 replying to Guyana Harpy Eagles’ 490-7 declared on the second day of the third round of the CWI Regional First-Class tournament at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

West Indies Captain Kraigg Braithwaite (17) was dismissed by left-arm spinner Veersammy Permaul to a stupendous catch at short-leg by Akshaya Persaud at 29-1, while Shamarh Brooks (2) was LBW to Keemo Paul, playing no shot to one nipped back off the seam at 48-2. Shayne Moseley was not out on 28 by the close.

Earlier, Chanderpaul took his overnight 64 to an unbeaten 140 from 435 balls, over seven hours with 14 fours shared in a 143-run stand with Gudakesh Motie, the first spinner from Guyana to score a century. His violent 110 lasted 118 balls and included 12 fours and four sixes.

Chanderpaul also shared in half-century stands with Tevin Imlach (53), Leon Johnson (37), Anthony Bramble who retired hurt on 38 and 53 with Permaul.

When the declaration was made in the last session Nail Smith, on 28, was with Chanderpaul.

Debutant Akeem Jordon had 3-108 while Raymond Reifer had 2-37.

The Harpy Eagles resumed on their overnight score of 219-4 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who turned 30 on May 31, on 64 and Bramble on 21.

But with the partnership on 68, Bramble was hit on his hand and again on his upper leg, forcing him to retire hurt on 38 with the score 259-4 before Keemo Paul (1) was bowled by left arm pacer Reifer who had played for Guyana during their five-year winning streak, to leave the score on 260-5.

Permaul joined Chanderpaul, who looked a lot more positive yesterday, and together the pair added 56 as Chanderpaul showing tremendous concentration.

Chanderpaul reached his third First-Class century with a glorious cover drive for his 13th boundary from 469 minutes and 320 balls.

Despite it being the slowest ton in Regional First-Class cricket, it was a critical factor in the opposition being in the field for over five sessions and by lunch Harpy Eagles were 313-5 with the rock-solid Chanderpaul on 103 and Permaul on 34.

Permaul was removed first ball after lunch by Jordon before the Motie show began with left-hander clobbering the hapless attack to all parts of the ground and reached his second First-Class fifty from just 34 balls before eventually converting it to a maiden century as Chanderpaul played the supporting role.

After Motie pulled Keon Harding to deep square leg at 456-7, Smith joined Chanderpaul and blasted a run-a-ball 28 with five fours.

Today is the penultimate day and the play will start at 9:30AM.

Scores in the other two matches read: At Tarouba; Jamaica 346, Windwards 137 & 103-1.

At Diego Martin T&T 140, Leewards 357 & 23-0.