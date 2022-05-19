Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

Latest update May 19th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 19, 2022 Sports
USA vs Canada at Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
All Roads will lead to Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, on June 11 for Suresh Ganouri Memorial Cricket Match and a day of fun and frolic for the entire family with Dominoes, Cards, Karaoke and much more.
Entertainment provided by Krish & M Sharma along with other leading artists who will perform live.
“This Event was organised by former Guyana and West Indies B team player Derick Kallicharran for Ganouri who died at age 63 just before Covid,” explained former Albion and Berbice U-19 player Raj Misir, who along with Kallicharran organised the Event.
A team from the USA comprising friends of the late Ganouri will face off with the Kaieteur Cricket Club from Canada which West Indies U-19 player Matthew Nandu and his dad, former Guyana leg-spinner, Arjune Nandu, the nephew of Ganouri, represents.
Ganouri was born on January 6, 1957, played ten first-class (two for Guyana in Shell Shield Cricket in 1976 & 1984) and two List A matches in the Geddes Grant/ Harrison Line Regional 50-over tournament for Guyana in a career which spanned from 1976 to 1984.
Ganouri played for Albion and played eight First-Class matches for Berbice. (Sean Devers)
