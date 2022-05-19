Latest update May 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

May 19, 2022 Sports

USA vs Canada at Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

All Roads will lead to Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, on June 11 for Suresh Ganouri Memorial Cricket Match and a day of fun and frolic for the entire family with Dominoes, Cards, Karaoke and much more.

Suresh Ganouri

Entertainment provided by Krish & M Sharma along with other leading artists who will perform live.
“This Event was organised by former Guyana and West Indies B team player Derick Kallicharran for Ganouri who died at age 63 just before Covid,” explained former Albion and Berbice U-19 player Raj Misir, who along with Kallicharran organised the Event.
A team from the USA comprising friends of the late Ganouri will face off with the Kaieteur Cricket Club from Canada which West Indies U-19 player Matthew Nandu and his dad, former Guyana leg-spinner, Arjune Nandu, the nephew of Ganouri, represents.
Ganouri was born on January 6, 1957, played ten first-class (two for Guyana in Shell Shield Cricket in 1976 & 1984) and two List A matches in the Geddes Grant/ Harrison Line Regional 50-over tournament for Guyana in a career which spanned from 1976 to 1984.
Ganouri played for Albion and played eight First-Class matches for Berbice. (Sean Devers)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

May 19, 2022

CWI regional First-Class cricket… By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports Fifties from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and...
Read More
Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice crush Essequibo by 481 runs

Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice...

May 19, 2022

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set...

May 19, 2022

Football returns to Regional Associations in first for Guyana

Football returns to Regional Associations in...

May 19, 2022

ESCL final set for Sunday

ESCL final set for Sunday

May 19, 2022

Two double headers slated for the weekend

Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]