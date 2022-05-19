Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

USA vs Canada at Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

All Roads will lead to Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, on June 11 for Suresh Ganouri Memorial Cricket Match and a day of fun and frolic for the entire family with Dominoes, Cards, Karaoke and much more.

Entertainment provided by Krish & M Sharma along with other leading artists who will perform live.

“This Event was organised by former Guyana and West Indies B team player Derick Kallicharran for Ganouri who died at age 63 just before Covid,” explained former Albion and Berbice U-19 player Raj Misir, who along with Kallicharran organised the Event.

A team from the USA comprising friends of the late Ganouri will face off with the Kaieteur Cricket Club from Canada which West Indies U-19 player Matthew Nandu and his dad, former Guyana leg-spinner, Arjune Nandu, the nephew of Ganouri, represents.

Ganouri was born on January 6, 1957, played ten first-class (two for Guyana in Shell Shield Cricket in 1976 & 1984) and two List A matches in the Geddes Grant/ Harrison Line Regional 50-over tournament for Guyana in a career which spanned from 1976 to 1984.

Ganouri played for Albion and played eight First-Class matches for Berbice. (Sean Devers)