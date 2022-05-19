Security guard remanded for shooting bar patron

Kaieteur News – A security guard is now behind bars on remand after he reportedly lost his cool on Sunday last and allegedly shot at a patron of the Eclipse Bar, Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The defendant in the shooting incident has been identified as 25-year-old Kadeem Andrews, a resident of Crane Housing Scheme, WCD and made his first court appearance on Tuesday at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zamilla Ali-Seepaul.

Andrews was charged with discharging a firearm with intent and reportedly plead not guilty to the allegation leveled against him. He is expected to make his next court appearance on June 17, 2022.

According to police reports Andrews had allegedly used a handgun to shoot at Ricardo Poloram, a patron at Eclipse Bar around 02:30hrs on Sunday. Poloram reportedly received injuries to the left side of his neck and had to be rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital for treatment that morning. Luckily the bullet did not cause Poloram to receive any severe injuries and he is currently at home recovering.

Investigators learnt that Poloram was at the bar drinking with some friends but had exited to urinate outside. Upon re-entering the bar he was reportedly confronted by Andrews and they began to argue with each other. The argument reportedly led to an altercation between the two. Andrews allegedly pulled a handgun from his haversack and shot at Poloram.