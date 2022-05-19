‘Resume LEN’s operations, construct Wismar Bridge’

– MP Figueira tells government

Kaieteur News – Member of Parliament, Jermaine Figueira, in denying claims that the opposition elected representatives of Region 10 are trying to hinder development, is calling on the Government to resume operations at the Linden Enterprise Network.

“A lot of the small businesses in the community are starved of access to funds, particularly those funds and the millions of dollars stored up in the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN). The community’s business people and young people cannot have access to those funds because the Government has stymied development, not me.”

At a recent outreach to Linden, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said the viability of the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN) is still under review and until that review is completed, no additional resources will be put into its coffers. He was explaining the reason for the almost two-year long suspension of LEN’s loans for small businesses. In January 2021, Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, said that LEN was being reviewed to ensure its sustainability. More than a year after, the government is announcing that the review is still underway since a lot of money was placed into the financial institution but it has not yet become self-sufficient. Vice President Jagdeo said that the government will have dialogue with those who would have borrowed money but were unable to repay because of financial constraints, so that an amicable solution can be reached between the two parties.

Following the announcement, members of the business community in Linden expressed their disappointment with the decision to not restart loans for small businesses given the current economic situation and the financial strain the pandemic placed on businesses. Since August 2020, LEN’s lending account has been frozen and residents of Region 10 have not been able to access business loans. Since its recommissioning in 2015, LEN has received at least three subventions from the previous administration. This however, should not have been the case since the fund was expected to revolve. Since recommissioning, LEN issued over 600 loans for the expansion or startup of businesses. It also constructed low income homes and executed several projects in the area of agriculture, construction.

Meanwhile during a recent PNCR press conference, MP Figueira also called out the Government for not including the Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in its budget. “The bridge which is in dire need of being redone, the government had taken that bridge off the budget that is stymieing development, not me. A lot of deplorable roads in the community are not being upgraded or catered for, especially those roads proposed by the Regional Democratic Council.”

The Member of Parliament indicated that the Government had removed the developmental initiatives proposed by the region’s officials from the National Budget 2022 adding, “so, when it comes to those allegations of stymied development, the Government needs to look in the mirror and not accuse me.”

Figueira pointed out that the synthetics track in Linden which was started by the APNU+AFC administration has been at halt since the PPP/C has entered government. He added, “Agriculture is being stymied by this Government in power. Farmlands at Millie’s Hideout and in West Watooka are being stymied because this Government is failing to put the development required for farmers to have access to those farm lands so that they could ensure the region could achieve some form of food security, that is stifling development, not me.”

Recently, the Vice President of Guyana, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo alleged that the opposition, APNU+AFC is attempting to block development in Region 10.

During a social media interview Dr. Jagdeo said the APNU+AFC is spending more time on the ground now than it did during its five years in office, creating mischief and trying to stymie development in that region.

He stated, “The regional chairman doesn’t want part-time jobs, because we’re going to put in maybe 1,000 part-time jobs, where persons are going to get $40,000 per month and work 10 days. 1,000 families will get these jobs. They don’t want part-time jobs, but APNU took away jobs from the community.” The Vice President said the opposition is also against infrastructure development in the region by encouraging persons to engage in the illegal act of squatting. Noting the government’s intent to provide 400 families with house lots in Linden, VP Jagdeo said, “they don’t want that, because if that happens, it shows the PPP is making progress.”