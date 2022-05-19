Latest update May 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Pray de weather behave itself today

May 19, 2022

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat big meeting in Guyana today. Dem gan gat people hurrying and scurrying around.
Dem boys hoping dat de rain don’t embarrass de guvament. Because if de rain fall a little too heavy we does gat floods. And when dem investors see flood, dem gan turn up dem nose and nah gan want invest in Guyana. But is who idea it was to host wan agricultural conference during de rainy season?
But dem gan gat plenty experts wah gan convince people fuh sink dem money into mega farm. Dem boys waiting to see who gan invest in planting wheat in Guyana.
Dem gan gat nuff agricultural experts at de conference. But not all ah dem know de difference between onions and garlic. Some ah dem gan be book experts and nuff ah dem never yet went pun a farm. Dem nah known de difference between combine and front-end loader or between tractor and trailer.
But dem gan be busy today showing how much dem nah know. It mek dem boys remember de story about a man who was late fuh he train and seeing a farmer asked him, “Sorry sir, would you mind if ah crossed yuh field? instead of going around it? You see, ah have to catch de 4:30 train.”
De farmer tell de man, “Sure, guh right ahead. And if my bull sees you, you’ll even catch
the 4:00 o’ clock train.”
Nuff hustle and bustle nah mean nuff wuk tekking place. Dem boys waiting fuh see wah gan happen with dis latest conference.
Talk half. Leff half.

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

May 19, 2022

CWI regional First-Class cricket… By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports Fifties from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and...
Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice crush Essequibo by 481 runs

May 19, 2022

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

May 19, 2022

Football returns to Regional Associations in first for Guyana

May 19, 2022

ESCL final set for Sunday

May 19, 2022

Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022

