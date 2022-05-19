Pray de weather behave itself today

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Deh gat big meeting in Guyana today. Dem gan gat people hurrying and scurrying around.

Dem boys hoping dat de rain don’t embarrass de guvament. Because if de rain fall a little too heavy we does gat floods. And when dem investors see flood, dem gan turn up dem nose and nah gan want invest in Guyana. But is who idea it was to host wan agricultural conference during de rainy season?

But dem gan gat plenty experts wah gan convince people fuh sink dem money into mega farm. Dem boys waiting to see who gan invest in planting wheat in Guyana.

Dem gan gat nuff agricultural experts at de conference. But not all ah dem know de difference between onions and garlic. Some ah dem gan be book experts and nuff ah dem never yet went pun a farm. Dem nah known de difference between combine and front-end loader or between tractor and trailer.

But dem gan be busy today showing how much dem nah know. It mek dem boys remember de story about a man who was late fuh he train and seeing a farmer asked him, “Sorry sir, would you mind if ah crossed yuh field? instead of going around it? You see, ah have to catch de 4:30 train.”

De farmer tell de man, “Sure, guh right ahead. And if my bull sees you, you’ll even catch

the 4:00 o’ clock train.”

Nuff hustle and bustle nah mean nuff wuk tekking place. Dem boys waiting fuh see wah gan happen with dis latest conference.

Talk half. Leff half.