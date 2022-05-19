Opposition leader in visit to ‘Little Africa’

Kaieteur News – After receiving reports that “Little Africa” a community located in Corriverton Berbice, Region Six, has been neglected by the government, Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton decided to visit the residents on Wednesday.

Norton was accompanied by Chairman of the Peoples National Congress, Reform (PNCR), Shurwayne Holder, and other officials of the party.

Upon his arrival at the village, Norton said he was taken aback by the poor condition of the roads within the community and its poor drainage system. In a cell phone recorded video, Norton heard complaints by residents about poor drainage, “and the roads are also very terrible”

Although the road and the drainage system are a major concern for the residents some of them pleaded with the opposition leader to assist them in finding jobs with a wage that is sufficient enough to take care of their children’s needs in a country where cost of living is on the rise.

One of them, a 24-year-old woman said: “What about the young people them, we ain’t getting jobs them ain’t giving we jobs all over we going for job and we ain’t getting… I get me child to look after I am single parent I don’t have a man to support me and my child and I also have to assist my mother. Why they doing those things we ain’t getting work nowhere,” the woman lamented.

The frustrated woman continued that she went in search of job and all she got was offers to weed grass and clean up from Monday to Friday for only $10,000. According to her that is small wage for “a slavery time of work” while noting that the prices for basic goods are “raising high, high”.

At the end of his visit the residents, made sure that they warned Norton not to deceive them by say “yes” but rather use his position to assist them. Their exact words were, “Don’t do like the others just come and say yes, yes and them ain’t do nothing for us”.