Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice crush Essequibo by 481 runs

Katana Mentore, Shabika Gajnabi and Sheneta Grimmond struck centuries as Berbice announced themselves as firm favourites to take the Guyana Cricket Board senior female inter-county 50-over title with a crushing 481-run win over Essequibo when the tournament commenced yesterday.

Berbice Women opted to bat and posted a record 519-3 at the Guyana National Stadium. Essequibo Women struck early when Analeisa D’Aguiar trapped opener Marion Samaroo lbw for one in the third over, however, Mentore and Gajnabi put on 252 for the second wicket to frustrate their opponents. Mentore struck 21 fours off 129 balls in a top score of 159 before she was caught by Rhonda Jones off Kumarie Persaud.

Gajnabi and Grimmond continued the onslaught as they added 148 for the third wicket before Gajnabi was bowled by D’Aguiar for 129. She stroked 18 fours and faced 91 balls. Grimmond slammed 11 fours off 66 balls to remain unbeaten on 101, while Sherica Campbelle made 43 not out with five fours as D’Aguiar took 2-114.

Essequibo lost openers Navika Narine (05) and Varuni Pitamber (08) to be reduced to 13-2 in the fifth over. They never recovered and were bowled out for 38 in 17.3 overs. Jones (08), D’ Aguiar (04), Kumarie Persaud (02) and Laveena Ragobeer (01) were the other batters that got off the mark as Gajnabi captured 3-2, Campbell 2-9 and Erva Giddings 2-15.

Gajnabi was named player of the match. The competition continues today.