Suspects arrested for killing of ex-convict

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested two other persons in connection with the brutal chopping to death of Akash Pechia, the 22-year-old ex-convict from No. 50 Village, East Berbice Corentyne.

Regional Commander Boodnarine Persaud confirmed the arrests late Tuesday night and indicated that the two men were captured and arrested in the Moleson Creek backdam, Upper Corentyne.

Meanwhile, police sources have since revealed that the two persons have since admitted to their role in the alleged murder and have implicated a third person who they identified as the mastermind in the crime. It is understood that investigators are in possession of a video footage of the incident, a piece of evidence that was critical in the capture of the two suspects. Police are said to be hunting for the alleged mastermind.

Additionally, the two persons that were initially arrested still remain in police custody up to press time. Akash Pechia called ‘Loogoo’, was discovered on an empty plot of land at No.55 Village, (burial ground street), EBC. His body was discovered with gaping wounds to the neck, wrist and back by residents in the area and was lying face up in the opened space. The discovery was made Tuesday morning around 07:00 hrs.

A cousin of the dead man, Hemwattie Pechia called ‘Diane’, told journalists that he was released from prison just about three weeks ago and since his return home he has been partying heavily with friends and close relatives almost daily (in the nights) at Skeldon. She added that while he was not permanently employed with anyone, he had been working as a labourer in the village and he would sell coconuts as well.

She said the last time she saw him was three days ago and they were having a conversation about him staying on the right track and not returning to prison. She said at some point during the conversation, he mentioned to her that one of his former prison mates who was also out, was asking for him. He then told her that the individual had attacked one of his friends and beat him mercilessly recently.

She added that upon remembering the conversation she had with him, she went to the Springlands Police Station to provide the police with the information and they indicated to her that they were investigating the matter. She believes that the men who allegedly attacked the friend of her cousin should be questioned by the police about his death. Pechia was arrested in August 2021 in relation to larceny and theft, had escaped from police custody at the No.51 Police Station. Police after launching a manhunt for him, subsequently recaptured him at Hazel Street, Springlands, Upper Corentyne, Berbice and he was expected to be charged. It is unclear if Pechia was charged for escaping custody and according to Commander Persaud, the penalty for escaping custody is three years imprisonment.