Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

CWI regional First-Class cricket…

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity

& Dave’s West Indies Imports

Fifties from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Tevin Imlach ensured Guyana Harpy Eagles batted all day against defending Champions and tournament leaders Barbados Pride to reach 219-4 at the end of day one of the third round of the CWI Regional First-Class tournament yesterday at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

The 25-year-old Chanderpaul, who broke the record for slowest fifty in West Indies First-Class cricket since 1966, shared in a half century stand (94 for the second wicket) with Tevin Imlach who faced 148 balls and batted for 194 minutes for his 53 which was decorated with eight fours.

Chanderpaul, who faced 258 balls, spent over four hours at the crease and reached the boundary six times, added another 58 with Skipper Leon Johnson, who batted for 91 minutes, 77 balls and reached the boundary seven times in his 37.

Debutant pacer Akeem Jordon has 2-50, while Raymon Reifer and Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite have one wicket each.

On day blessed with glorious sunshine at the start of the Hurricane season here, Guyana Harpy Eagles, without the ill Vishaul Singh and Kevin Sinclair, won the toss and opted to bat on a track with good carry and a well-manicured Queen’s Park Oval in the third round of CWI Regional First-Class tournament yesterday.

Chanderpaul Hemraj, who was dropped at second slip by Jonathon Carter off debutant Akeem Jordon on 17, reached the boundary on four occasions before he got one that left him to wicket Keeper Shane Dowrich for 19 at 20-1 as left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer struck in the fifth over.

Imlach, in his third game at this level, joined Chanderpaul and dominated the partnership as Chanderpaul dropped anchor and by Lunch was still there on 11 from 120 minutes, while Imlach, batting with a positive intent, played a few well timed shots and was on 32. Harpy Eagles were 68-1 at Lunch from 28 overs.

After the interval, Imlach was dropped at slip on 32 and again at point on 38 off of luckless Jomal Warrican before getting to his maiden fifty from 135 balls with seven fours.

Chanderpaul, showed a lot more intent and played an exquisite cover drive of Roston Chase for a boundary and counter attacked the pacers when they bowled short with controlled pulls as his confidence increased as his innings progressed.

Imlach edged Jordon to Shemar Brooks at second slip at 114-2 to bring Johnson to the crease.

By Tea, Chanderpaul was still there on 35, while Johnson, who was miss-stumped before he had scored off Chase in the last over, on one, and Harpy Eagles on 116-2.

After the break, Johnson stroked some well-timed boundaries before he fell to part time off-spinner Braithwaite at 172-3. Chanderpaul eventually reached his eleventh First-Class fifty from 216 balls.

Akshaya Persaud (13) soon got a ball that kept low from Jordon and was bowled at 191-4.

Bramble joined Chanderpaul and got off the mark with an on-driven boundary and before hitting a four and a six off the last two balls of the day bowled by Warrican.

Today is the second day and play is scheduled to commence at 10:00hrs.