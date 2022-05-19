Latest update May 19th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

FAO regional head to attend Agriculture expo

May 19, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Julio Berdegué will participate in the Agriculture Investment Forum and Expo 2022, which opens here on Thursday.

FAO Assistant Director-General, Julio Berdegué

The event theme is “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025” and is sponsored by the Government of Guyana and the CARICOM Secretariat.
Berdegué will moderate the first Panel session on “Primary Production – Intensifying Primary Production to achieve 25 by 2025”, a release from the FAO said. “The FAO supports this 25% by 2025vision of reducing regional food imports by fostering accelerated and targeted investment in agriculture and food production and its business ecosystem within CARICOM member states,” a statement from FAO said. Berdegué is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Responsibilities with the Guyana Government to prepare the next FAO Regional Conference in 2024 (LARC 38), which will be held in Guyana.
Mr. Berdegué will be available to answer media inquiries and to schedule press interviews one to one during the whole event, where he can address, among other topics: The significance of FAO 38th Regional Conference for Latin America, the Caribbean and Guyana, where agreements such as measures to mitigate climate change in Agriculture can be achieved. The importance of Agri- food investments in the Caribbean and Guyana in the current global scenario of inflation and high food prices.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

Fifties from Chanderpaul, Imlach ensure Guyana bat all day

May 19, 2022

CWI regional First-Class cricket… By Sean Devers in Trinidad In association with WD Hotel & Mall Charity & Dave’s West Indies Imports Fifties from opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul and...
Read More
Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice crush Essequibo by 481 runs

Mentore, Gajnabi, Grimmond slam tons as Berbice...

May 19, 2022

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set for June 11

Suresh Ganouri Memorial game & Fun day set...

May 19, 2022

Football returns to Regional Associations in first for Guyana

Football returns to Regional Associations in...

May 19, 2022

ESCL final set for Sunday

ESCL final set for Sunday

May 19, 2022

Two double headers slated for the weekend

Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]