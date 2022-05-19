FAO regional head to attend Agriculture expo

Kaieteur News – Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean, Julio Berdegué will participate in the Agriculture Investment Forum and Expo 2022, which opens here on Thursday.

The event theme is “Investing in Vision 25 by 2025” and is sponsored by the Government of Guyana and the CARICOM Secretariat.

Berdegué will moderate the first Panel session on “Primary Production – Intensifying Primary Production to achieve 25 by 2025”, a release from the FAO said. “The FAO supports this 25% by 2025vision of reducing regional food imports by fostering accelerated and targeted investment in agriculture and food production and its business ecosystem within CARICOM member states,” a statement from FAO said. Berdegué is also expected to sign a Memorandum of Responsibilities with the Guyana Government to prepare the next FAO Regional Conference in 2024 (LARC 38), which will be held in Guyana.

Mr. Berdegué will be available to answer media inquiries and to schedule press interviews one to one during the whole event, where he can address, among other topics: The significance of FAO 38th Regional Conference for Latin America, the Caribbean and Guyana, where agreements such as measures to mitigate climate change in Agriculture can be achieved. The importance of Agri- food investments in the Caribbean and Guyana in the current global scenario of inflation and high food prices.