Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022 Sports
EDFA/Stag Beer Men's League…
Kaieteur News – After a successful return to football with the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Stag Beer Senior Men’s League this past Sunday, the Regional Association will be having twice as many matches this weekend.
On Saturday May 21 the first double header of the weekend will be contested from 16:00 hrs when Airy Hall meet Ann’s Grove then Buxton United lock horns with Buxton Stars in the feature match at 18:00 hrs. The two matches will be played at the Buxton ground.
The following day, Victoria Kings tackle the Victoria Scorpions from 16:00 hrs then Dynamic FC meet Mahaica Determinators from 18:00 hrs, both at the Golden Grove Ground.
When the tournament kicked off on Sunday, Dynamic stormed to a massive 7 – 0 win against Haslington FC in the feature match of the evening.
Goals from Anthony Abrams (8th minute), Bryan Wharton (17th minute), Travis Williams (32nd), Carlos Kingston (38th & 48th minutes) and Adam Gonsalves (61st & 64th minutes) led to the one-sided drubbing of the opposition.
In the match that preceded, a hat-trick from Seon Haywood propelled Melanie to a victory over Mahaica Determinators, 3 – 2. With goals in the 57th, 76th and 85th minutes, Haywood’s effort overshadowed the two goals scored by the opposition from Shamal McPherson and Eon Abel in the 55th and 90th minutes, respectively.
The Participating Teams are Airy Hall Stars FC, Ann’s Grove United FC, Buxton Stars FC, Buxton United FC, Dynamic FC, Haslington Stars FC, Melanie FC, Mahaica Determinators FC, Victoria Kings FC and Victoria Scorpions FC.
