Row over “blocking entrance” leaves three wounded

Kaieteur News – “Blocking an entrance” with a car on Monday reportedly triggered a confrontation which has left three men injured – one critical with multiple stab wounds, a second nursing chop wounds and a third with a wounded right hand.

The wounded men have been identified as Kennedy Barky, 34, a taxi driver, Gordon Branch, 51, also a taxi driver, and Kinray Joseph, 36, a Rural Constable. They were involved in a violent brawl that took place around 08:20hrs at D’Andrade Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

According to police, Branch “throws box hand” with Joseph’s mother and had gone to their house to drop off the cash. He reportedly parked his car blocking the entrance to the yard and this annoyed Barky who is renting an apartment in the same yard.

Investigators reported that Barky, using indecent language, confronted Branch about his bad parking and an argument started between the two. Joseph heard the two “rowing” and stepped out of his home to make peace.

His intervention, however, failed to calm down Barky who pulled a knife from his pants waist and stabbed Joseph several times about his body.

Branch reportedly tried to stop Barky from stabbing Joseph but ended up being stabbed to his left hand. He then retaliated by running back to his car and arming himself with a cutlass that was stashed inside. He returned and chopped Barky to his right hand.

To end the brawl, onlookers had to call police and report the matter. The men were all taken away by an ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Barky was admitted while Joseph is still under observation in the Accident and Emergency Ward.

Branch was treated for his stab wound to the hand and sent away.

Investigations are ongoing.