Police arrest woman for driving dangerously on WCD road

Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 18, 2022 News
– reportedly tells cops she was tired
Kaieteur News – A Spanish-speaking woman was on Monday arrested after traffic ranks tracked a car that was caught on camera almost swerving into a group of pedestrians along the La Jalousie Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
She has been identified by police as Jourvina Bergmann, 40, of Lime Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown. Police were able to locate her around 14:00hrs on Monday.
Bergman was reportedly driving a car with licence plate, PWW 1038, that was seen in a cell phone recorded video swerving dangerously along the WCD public road. At one point, while trying to negotiate a turn, the car almost ploughed into three pedestrians at the corner of the road. It even appeared as if it hit one of them as it swerved away.
Police received the video around 20:19hrs on Sunday. Speaking with Kaieteur News, investigators said that they began to track the car and eventually located it and its driver the following day. While in custody, Bergman told the investigators that she was “tired” at the time and was falling asleep behind the wheel.
Investigators, however, believe that Bergman was probably driving under the influence of alcohol but because they found her one day later, they were unable to confirm their suspicions. Nevertheless, it is quite evident that she was driving dangerously and is likely to be charged with dangerous driving.
