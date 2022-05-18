Murder suspect found dead with insecticide next to his body

Kaieteur News – A 57-year-old fisherman accused of stabbing his wife to death on April 12, last, was reportedly found dead on Monday with two bottles of insecticide next to his body in the Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) backlands.

The dead man was positively identified as Vijaimal Raj, a suspect wanted by police for the murder of Savitri Raj, 57, at their home located at Lot 563 Foulis, ECD.

His remains were discovered by a cattle farmer around 12:30hrs.

Raj and his wife Savitri had been married for 33 years, but around 02:00hrs on Tuesday, April 12, their marriage came to a tragic and abrupt end. Their children who lived in the bottom flat of their two-storey home were awakened by her screams.

They reportedly rushed upstairs to find out what was wrong only to be greeted with their father’s words, “this not none of y’all business”. His son reportedly forced open the door and Raj broke the louvres windows and ran away.

Together with his sister, they headed to their mother’s bedroom where they found her bloodied remains lying on her bed.

Raj was the prime suspect in the murder and a wanted bulletin was issued for him but he was never caught and was in hiding since then. It was rumoured that he had showed up at his wife’s funeral and had peeped at her cremation from the bushes but nothing else was heard of him.

On Monday, according to police, a farmer of Cummings Lodge, ECD, was grazing his cattle in the Enmore Backlands, when he spotted a mosquito net in some bushes. Curious, he decided to check out the unusual site and stumbled upon the decomposing body that was later identified to be that of Raj.

Due to the advanced stage of decomposition of the remains, police believe that Raj had been dead for a while. Two bottles of insecticides were also found next to his body, which was clad in a red jersey, a blue short pants and a black cap.

Raj spent his last moments lying under a blue mosquito net on a bed made with old cloth and salt bags in the bushes of the Enmore backlands.