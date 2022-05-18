Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mega farm gone out of fashion

May 18, 2022 Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News – Deh gat some big conference tomorrow in Guyana. Is every two morning dem gat international conference in Guyana. Dat is de strategy fuh fill up dem hotels: keep holding international conferences, invite nuff people, get de guvament fuh foot de bill and when de conference done plan another one.
De last one in January was suppose to be some big energy conference with nuff investors. Dem boys still waiting fuh see de investments.
Dis one is about agriculture. One time Guyana bin talking about having mega farms and inviting dem Caribbean countries fuh come and invest. Den a man named Patrick Manning decide dat Trinidad also gat land fuh mega farms. And he set up he own mega farms. And dat was de end of de Jagdeo Initiative.
But guess wah. De mega farms turn mini farms and some become micro farms and others no farm at all. De whole project flop.
Dat is why Guyana should NOT be trying fuh turn back de clock. Leff de past behind and fuhget about mega farms or reinventing de Jagdeo Initiative. It gan only bring unnecessary competition between Guyana and Trinidad
It remind dem boys bout de story of de Trinidadian farmer and de Guyanese farmer. A Guyanese went to Trinidad and he see a farm. Den he see a man pon de farm and ask de man whether was he farm, “Oh yes, said de Trini, everything from here to de river is my own. This is a mega farm.”
De Guyanese smile because he know dem Trini does call a trench a river. He turn to de Trini and tell he. “In Guyana, I can drive my car all day from one end of my farm without reaching de other end.”
De Trini smile at he and say, “I used to have a car like dat too.”
Talk half. Leff Half.

