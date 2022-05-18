Kitt strikes gold twice at Northeast Twilight Classic in NY

Kaieteur News- Young Sean Kitt continues to impress in the junior track and field arena in the United States after another impressive performance this past weekend when the 2022 Northeast Twilight Classic unfolded at the Icahn Stadium in New York, NY.

Kitt competed out of the Dashing Dons and Divas Club, powerfully triumphed in the Boys 8 & under Division’s 100m and 200m dash on a wet track in both races.

He clocked a time of 16.03s to win the 100m race ahead of Prospect Park Youth Running Club’s athletes, Victor Wills and Harvey Hightower who ran times of 16.20s and 16.76s for second and third, respectively.

In the Boys 200 Meter Dash, Kitt stormed to victory in 33.51s ahead of Wills once again, who ran a time of 34.43s to finish second while Liam Acevedo, competing out of

The Camp, clocked 35.20s.

Kitt was more effective at this meet in the shorter distances since his mixed bag of fortunes just two months ago at the USATF 2022 National Youth Indoor Championships where he competed in the 200m, 400m and 800m.

Meanwhile, Justin Murray, another impressive youngster of Guyanese ancestry also had a commendable performance at the event. The middle distance athlete competed in the Boys 9-10 Division and was third and fourth in the 800m and 1500m races.

Also competing out of the Dashing Dons and Divas Track Club, Murray turned in a time of 2:43.59s for third place in the 800m and was only bettered by AJ Brown and Jackson Li who ran 2:38.70s and 2:41.28s for first and second, respectively.

In the 1500m race, Brown and Li were once again the names to beat as they finished first and second. Brown trumped the field with a time of 5:11.15s, Li ran 5:14.25s, Kaden Pye was third with 5:18.63s, while Murray was fourth with a time of 5:26.27s.