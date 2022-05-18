Harpy Eagles face B’dos Pride today in must win game

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

Kaieteur News -Today at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, defending Champions Barbados clash with the Guyana Harpy Eagles in what is a must win game for the Guyanese in round three of the Regional First-Class tournament for the Headley/Weeks Trophy.

After two rounds in February, the tournament resumes today with three games.

Unbeaten Barbados leads the points table with 40 points, while Guyana, whose five-year winning streak was broken in the last tournament in March 2020, are fourth on 21.4 points, behind T&T Red Force and Leewards Hurricanes and must win this game if they are to any chance regaining their title.

West Indies Test batter and Barbados Skipper Kraigg Braithwaite is expecting a heavy diet of spin from the Leon Johnson-led side whose top order have let them in both matches they have played.

Guyana beat the Windwards by one wicket before suffering a heavy defeat to Leewards.

“It’s good to see the players getting in some good performances during the practice matches. It’s about getting our mental focus in order and perform as we know we can,” said Johnson, who admitted the batting was the main worry.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul was the only batter to get a century in the practice games forcing the selectors to three changes to the touring party which arrived here on Sunday.

The Rabindranauth Seeram led selection panel selected three bowlers as the changes although Shimron Hetmyer who played in the first two matches is unavailable for the remaining games against Barbados, Jamaica and host T&T.

They dropped pacer Keon Joseph for disciplinary reasons explained Seeram, although the West Berbice pacer was invited to participate in the practice matches.

Ronsford Beaton, who has not played First-Class cricket since 2016, has been recalled as have off-spinner Kevin Sinclair, while the only new cap is 25-year-old Rose Hall Town speedster Demitri Cameron, who replaces Clinton Pestano.

The four-prong spin attack of left-arm trio, Veerasammy Permaul, Gudakesh Motie and Anthony Adams will be complimented by Sinclair.

Nial Smith will spearhead to pace attack along with Vice-Captain Keemo Paul, Cameron and Beaton.

They will depend on Test batters Johnson and fellow left hander Vishaul Singh who got into the 90s in February in Trinidad.

A lot will also be expected from Chanderpaul, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Anthony Bramble, Paul and young guns Akshaya Persaud and Tevin Imlach.

The main contenders for the batting spots; Trevon Griffith and youngsters, Kevlon Anderson and Matthew Nandu failed to force the selector’s hand with big scores.

“The Guys are looking forward to the challenge after the lengthy break. For us, it’s backing our plans and sticking to it.

We cannot underestimate any of the opponents and execute what we have been doing at training” said Brathwaite, the leader of a powerful Barbados unit which is well set for its 13th title.

Guyana has lifted 12 titles including five in a row from 2015-to 2019.