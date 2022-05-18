Guyana should tap into int’l partnerships to assist with management of oil – Former EPA Head

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – Former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Vincent Adams is urging Guyana to tap into international partnerships which will assist the country with the management of oil.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Dr. Adams noted the benefits of tapping the technical and other support offered by bodies such as the World Bank and the Oil Petrochemical and Energy Risks Association (OPERA) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

He stressed that the country is without a doubt in need of the support with regard to better managing the petroleum sector, as the current regulatory body has been relying on the major oil operator to determine which best practices are adhered to.

“At present, we have nothing, no expertise or proper knowledge… I know this because I was Head of the EPA and based on what I have seen recently, I know for sure that we have not grown much in terms of management,” Dr. Adams explained.

He said that as Head of the Agency, he sought international partnerships for assistance in building the capacity of the EPA.

“During my tenure, the World Bank had offered a US$1M grant to set up a petroleum department and together we set up a 36-member team being trained and [were] working to understand various aspects of oil production… The only issue was, there was no one to continue the partnership and continue the work after I was replaced,” he said.

Dr. Adams continued, “I had reached out to OPERA for technical support.”

OPERA provides a debating forum for the interchange of technical information relating to the insurance of oil, gas, petrochemical and power generation risks. It is concerned with all aspects of this class of insurance, but particularly the associated safety and loss prevention issues.

The OPERA membership is drawn from the major Lloyd’s brokers, underwriters, loss adjusters, solicitors, surveyors, engineers, consultants and similar professions.

Dr. Adams noted that Guyana has been presented with the perfect scenario to seek continued assistance to build capacity for better management of the oil sector.

The former EPA Head stressed that Guyana’s management of the sector is “so wanting that something that should be as simple as managing the waste generated from oil production activities has no proper plan in place.”

He stressed therefore that, “Guyana needs to stop depending on the oil companies for their support, there is much being offered internationally for instance, the UNEP has something which I think we can tap into, the issue is if the EPA or the Government will tap into the assistance available to us.”

Speaking of the UNEP, Dr. Adams said, “…I totally agree that we can benefit from international partnerships to better manage our sector.”

The UNEP explained on its website that while finding substantial reserves of oil and natural gas offers significant opportunities for the social, economic and political development of any country, without following environmental standards, the opportunities brought by oil and gas resources can be wasted.

It noted that oil and gas exploitation can pose significant risks, causing serious environmental damage and compromising public health and safety.

According to the UNEP, “countries with hydrocarbon resources can benefit from over 30 years of international best practice on environmental management in the oil and gas sectors to support sustainable development.”

Enabling countries to access this ‘know-how’ is the key goal of the new partnership between the UNEP and the Government of Norway’s Oil for Development Programme.

At present, the UNEP says Norway’s Oil for Development Programme currently cooperates with 13 countries: Angola, Cuba, Ghana, Iraq, Lebanon, Kenya, Mozambique, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda.

Through this partnership, UNEP promises to enhance national capacities for improved environmental management in the oil and gas sectors in the 13 countries supported by Norway.

As such, the UN body seeks to reduce environmental risks associated with the development of hydrocarbon resources. UNEP provides these main services including in-country capacity needs assessments; trainings and capacity building; in-country technical assistance; facilitating multi-stakeholder national dialogues strengthening partnerships on environment and the oil and gas development.

UNEP has experience working with the oil industry in fragile and vulnerable countries and delivering capacity building support. It can draw from its in-house expertise and global network of partners, which will complement the specialised assistance provided by Norway.

At present, the UNEP and the Government of Norway are collaborating to assist the Government of Somalia to enhance institutional capacities for improved environmental governance and management in the country’s emerging oil and gas sector. A legal and policy review was published in February 2022.

The review establishes a high-level, strategic understanding of the current policy, legal and regulatory frameworks in the sector in Somalia. The report provides a roadmap for further policy, legal and institutional capacity development with regards to environmental governance and management in the country in general and specifically vis a vis the oil and gas sector.