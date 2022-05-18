Ex-convict found dead with chop wounds

– two in custody

Kaieteur News – An ex-convict, who was released from prison just three weeks ago, was discovered dead with chop wounds about his body on an empty lot at No.55 Village (burial ground street), Corentyne, Berbice.

He has been identified as Akash Pechia called ‘Loogoo’, 22, of No. 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

At approximately 07:00hrs on Tuesday, the butchered and rain-soaked body of Pechia was discovered on the plot of land by persons living in the area. He was lying face up, wearing a black denim jeans, a white vest and a red sweater, which was partially unzipped. He was barefooted.

Upon seeing the body, residents immediately contacted police who arrived sometime after and cordoned off the area to commence their investigations.

Crime scene investigators placed the corpse in a body bag and placed it in a hearse to be transported to the mortuary. Chop wounds were visible on his wrist, fingers and neck, relatives said when they got a glance of the body.

A cousin of the dead man, Hemwattie Pechia called ‘Diane’, told reporters that he was released from prison about three weeks ago and since his return home, he has been partying heavily with friends and close relatives almost every night at Skeldon.

She added that while he was not permanently employed with anyone, he had been working as a labourer in the village and he would sell coconuts as well. She said the last time she saw him was about three days ago and they were having a conversation about him staying on the right track and not returning to prison. She said at some point during the conversation, he mentioned to her that one of his former prison mates, who was recently released, was asking about for him.

“He come and deh gaffing with me and he deh tell me how a boy name Abel, catch one of his friend at Skeldon and beat he up and the same Abel ask he friend where ‘Loogoo’ deh. Suh me ask him if he do the boy anything and he said no, but that the boy went jail with him. I warned him not to go on the road late but he like go Skeldon and sport,” the cousin explained.

She added that upon remembering the conversation she had with him, she went to the Springlands Police Station to provide the police with the bit of information and they indicated to her that they were investigating the matter. She believes that the men who allegedly attacked her cousin’s friend should be questioned by police.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander, Boodnarine Persaud has confirmed that two persons are presently in police custody assisting with an investigation. The two persons were said to be the last to see Pechia alive.

Kaieteur News was informed by a reliable source that Pechia was attacked and chopped at the location he was found and that the police are in possession of footage that can help their probe.

However, when questioned, neighbours said they did not hear or see anything Monday night since there was a heavy downpour.

Pechia, who was arrested in August 2021 in relation to larceny and theft, had escaped from police custody at the No.51 Police Station. Police after launching a manhunt for him, subsequently recaptured him at Hazel Street, Springlands, Upper Corentyne, Berbice and he was expected to be charged. It is unclear if Pechia was charged for escaping custody but, according to Commander Persaud, the penalty for escaping custody is three years imprisonment.