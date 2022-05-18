Chattergoon (3-4) inspires Cambridge Jaguars to victory

Kaieteur News – Cambridge Jaguars began the 2022 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League (CPSCL) Regular Season 20-overs competition auspiciously, trouncing Amazon Sports by seven wickets on Sunday at the Williams G. Davis Public School ground, Cambridge, Ontario.

Amazon Sports won the toss and opted to take first strike but the decision proved unjustifiable as wickets fell frequently leaving them tottering at 15-5 before they were predictably bowled out for 53 in the 12th over. The Jaguars combination then made light work of the chase surpassing the target in 8th over.

Their commanding victory was totally collective starting with the ball. In the round-arm exhibition, all four bowlers used showed great effectiveness. Hemnraine Chattergoon led the demolition job by snaring three wickets for only four runs from two overs, while Rishi Harrichara, who opened the bowling, also delivered with precision to capture three wickets for 14 runs from his maximum four overs.

Skipper Shilender Singh accounted for two victims having conceded five runs in his two-overs outing while experienced campaigner Teddy Nandkisore, who shared the new ball with Harricharan, made an impression too by picking up two wickets for 24 runs off four overs. Only captain Zaheer Allard scored 12 for the Amazon boys to reach double-figures.

When Cambridge Jaguars batted, reputable hard-hitting batsman, Rajkumar Budhram, once again displayed inclination for aggression as he slammed two mighty sixes in his 30 and tucking away a boundary.

Jaguars started off badly losing opener Sunil Sankar without a run on the board with the second ball but Budhram ensured the target was quickly achievable. Young talented middle-order batsman Ajay Jhappan and Nankissore closed off proceedings with 10 and 2 not out respectively.

Singh stated that his team had wanted to play positive cricket from the commencement of the game so he was not astonished with the outstanding performances. He attributed the first-match success to team’s cohesion and he is confident and optimistic they will continue to play the same level of dynamic cricket in this year’s edition.

In 2021, Cambridge Jaguars featured in the 20-overs final against Sunshine at the Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association but Singh revealed that they are anxious to win the championship in 2022 albeit in the different League.

Manager of the team and Canada-based Guyanese Mohamed Jinnah lauded the excellent effort of his team relating that their preparations for the competition began greatly by paying off. Jinnah said he was anticipating quality cricket from Cambridge Jaguars and with several high-profile players on show, he was not surprised with this kind of phenomenal performance. Apart from Chattergoon and Budhram, Naresh Roopnarine is also being a member of the lineup.

Meanwhile, a distinguished guest Donna Reid witnessed the action in glorious sunshine. She is the Acting Mayor of Cambridge.