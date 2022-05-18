Captivating matches anticipated as tournament heightens

Rockaway Group and Sunita’s Travel Agency East Coast Commander’s Cup U17 Cricket …

Kaieteur News -The Rockaway Group and Sunita’s Travel Agency Sponsored East Coast Commander’s Cup U17 Cricket Tournament continues on Saturday with several potentially captivating affairs. Over at the LBI Community Center Ground, LBICC would be at home to Enmore Community Centre CC, while Ogle CC will also enjoy home advantage against Golden Grove CC. Buxton CHCC will be up against Fairfield Rivals at the Fairfield Community Center Ground.

Meanwhile, in earlier matches, the Enmore Community Cricket Club (ECCCC) defeated Golden Grove SC by 328 runs after the latter team won the toss and elected to field. The match was further affected after the umpire arrived late forcing the game into a 35 over per side encounter. The ECCCC, led by a sterling knock of 102 by Vickash Wilkinson (11 x 4) and an unbeaten half-century by Hemraj Harripersaud (3 x 6, 3 x 4) amassed a total 345-5 in their allotted overs. Romel Persaud then returned with an incredible bowling spell of 6 wickets for 5 runs, while Suresh Sugrim supported with 3 wickets for a miserly 6 runs to dismiss the Golden Grove SC for a paltry score of 21 in 14 overs, securing the victory by 328 runs.

Buxton U-17 lost by 8 wickets in its match against LSC U-17 after calling correctly and electing to bat. They amassed 50 in 15 overs which proved to be inadequate after LSC U-17 knocked off the required total (52 for 2) in 9.2 overs. Right arm off-spinner, Alex Datterdeen, clinched a hat-trick towards eventual figures of 6 wickets off his 10 overs. He was supported by left-arm orthodox bowler, Neeran Bani (2 for 2 off 2) and right-arm medium pacer, Kapildev (2 for 12 from2.2 overs.

The match between LBI U-17 and Enmore U-17 was also reduced to 30 overs with the former team romping home to victory by 97 runs. LBI U-17 won the toss and batted first, scoring 151 all out in 28.1 overs. Sachin Balgobin (47) and Romeo Deonarine (43) were the principal scorers for the winners, while Gary Shuman (2 for 9 off 3 overs) topped the bowling averages.

In reply, Enmore, playing with 8 players, were dismissed for 53 off 17 overs. Mickel Sharma was the best batsman, scoring an unbeaten 17. Gary Shuman took the bowling honors for LBI U-17 with 2 for 9 off his 3 overs with Romeo Deonarain, Nathan Gill, Munesh Outarand Gopaul Ramchand, all picking up one wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, the U-17 match to have been contested between Lusignan and Ogle, on Saturday March 23, had been aborted after it was discovered that some players from the Ogle lineup also comprised a part of the Demerara and President’s Eleven teams slated to play in this year’s Inter-County Cricket Tournament and were, therefore unavailable for the current tournament.