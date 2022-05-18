Boston’s 6 cart off Arianna and Noah Shew feature dominoes

Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 18, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- Boston’s 6 led from pole to pole to emerge winners of the Arianna and Noah Shew feature dominoes tournament, played last Wednesday night at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion.
The tournament, which was sponsored by Mannie Shew of Shew’s General Store, in honour of his twin grandkids who reside in Toronto, Canada, saw Boston’s 6 romping to victory with 85 games. Ali’s trailed 17 games behind on 68, while Persaud’s trailed in the cellar on 62.
Deno “Slammer” Bissessar led the way for the winners with 17 games while skipper Orin Boston, Khedar Seopaul and Arvin Ajodha registered 15 games each.
The top marker for Ali’s 6 was Ramroop “Spoon” Sukhai while Ronald Beharry and Edmund Sammy topped for Persaud’s 6 with 15 and 12 games respectively.
Trophies were awarded to the winning and runner-up teams and the three best players on the respective teams. Bissessar copped the award for Boston’s 6, Sukhai for Persaud’s 6 and Beharry for Persaud’s 6.
Arianna and Noah Shew are celebrating their seventh birth anniversary on May 22. Muntaz Ali, who led Ali’s 6 and now resides in Florida, was a long-standing member of International 6, is also vacationing in his homeland.
Sponsor Mannie Shew expressed appreciation to the executives of Everest Cricket Club for allowing the game to be played at the venue.
May 18, 2022EDFA/Stag Beer Men’s League… Kaieteur News – After a successful return to football with the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Stag Beer Senior Men’s League this past Sunday, the...
May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
May 18, 2022
Kaieteur News – I quote from the Peeping Tom article of Monday, May 16, 2022: “The Stabroek News has written a nasty... more
Kaieteur News – The education cash grant has once again become the subject of the tit-for-tat between the PPP/C and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]