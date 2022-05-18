Boston’s 6 cart off Arianna and Noah Shew feature dominoes

Kaieteur News- Boston’s 6 led from pole to pole to emerge winners of the Arianna and Noah Shew feature dominoes tournament, played last Wednesday night at the Everest Cricket Club pavilion.

The tournament, which was sponsored by Mannie Shew of Shew’s General Store, in honour of his twin grandkids who reside in Toronto, Canada, saw Boston’s 6 romping to victory with 85 games. Ali’s trailed 17 games behind on 68, while Persaud’s trailed in the cellar on 62.

Deno “Slammer” Bissessar led the way for the winners with 17 games while skipper Orin Boston, Khedar Seopaul and Arvin Ajodha registered 15 games each.

The top marker for Ali’s 6 was Ramroop “Spoon” Sukhai while Ronald Beharry and Edmund Sammy topped for Persaud’s 6 with 15 and 12 games respectively.

Trophies were awarded to the winning and runner-up teams and the three best players on the respective teams. Bissessar copped the award for Boston’s 6, Sukhai for Persaud’s 6 and Beharry for Persaud’s 6.

Arianna and Noah Shew are celebrating their seventh birth anniversary on May 22. Muntaz Ali, who led Ali’s 6 and now resides in Florida, was a long-standing member of International 6, is also vacationing in his homeland.

Sponsor Mannie Shew expressed appreciation to the executives of Everest Cricket Club for allowing the game to be played at the venue.