Bids open for rehabilitation of Umana Yana roof

Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 18, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – At Tuesday’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Umana Yana roof is slated for rehabilitative works. The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is estimated to cost $12.9 million.
Nine contractors have submitted bids to the NPTAB to execute the works. Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Rehabilitation of roof, Umana Yana
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of concrete bridge at National Exhibition Centre
Ministry of Agriculture
Rehabilitation of Alliance Bridge, Timehri, East Bank Demerara
Upgrading of KI 1 southern access road, Ruby Back Area, East Bank Demerara
Supply, delivery and testing of one new 4×4 double cab pickup
Supreme Court of Judicature
Extension of Bailiff Bond and Construction of two self-contained living quarters at Lethem, Region Nine
Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation
Construction of Asphalt Plant Administration and Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Services
Printing and compilation of old age pension, public assistance and permanently disable booklets for 2023
Construction of stores at Head Office, Lamaha & East Street
Ministry of Finance
Construction of annex building for the Ministry at Lot 77 Croal Street
GECOM
Procurement on janitorial supplies
Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)
Supply and delivery of solar PV equipment for the GEA
