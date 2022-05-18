Bids open for rehabilitation of Umana Yana roof

Kaieteur News – At Tuesday’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Umana Yana roof is slated for rehabilitative works. The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is estimated to cost $12.9 million.

Nine contractors have submitted bids to the NPTAB to execute the works. Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Rehabilitation of roof, Umana Yana

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Construction of concrete bridge at National Exhibition Centre

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of Alliance Bridge, Timehri, East Bank Demerara

Upgrading of KI 1 southern access road, Ruby Back Area, East Bank Demerara

Supply, delivery and testing of one new 4×4 double cab pickup

Supreme Court of Judicature

Extension of Bailiff Bond and Construction of two self-contained living quarters at Lethem, Region Nine

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administration and Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Services

Printing and compilation of old age pension, public assistance and permanently disable booklets for 2023

Construction of stores at Head Office, Lamaha & East Street

Ministry of Finance

Construction of annex building for the Ministry at Lot 77 Croal Street

GECOM

Procurement on janitorial supplies

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Supply and delivery of solar PV equipment for the GEA