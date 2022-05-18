Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Bids open for rehabilitation of Umana Yana roof

May 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – At Tuesday’s opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, it was revealed that the Umana Yana roof is slated for rehabilitative works. The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is estimated to cost $12.9 million.

Nine contractors have submitted bids to the NPTAB to execute the works. Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport                                                    

Rehabilitation of roof, Umana Yana

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Construction of concrete bridge at National Exhibition Centre

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Agriculture

Rehabilitation of Alliance Bridge, Timehri, East Bank Demerara

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Upgrading of KI 1 southern access road, Ruby Back Area, East Bank Demerara

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supply, delivery and testing of one new 4×4 double cab pickup

 

 

 

Supreme Court of Judicature

Extension of Bailiff Bond and Construction of two self-contained living quarters at Lethem, Region Nine

 

 

 

 

 

Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation

Construction of Asphalt Plant Administration and Quality Control Laboratory Building, Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security Services

Printing and compilation of old age pension, public assistance and permanently disable booklets for 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction of stores at Head Office, Lamaha & East Street

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Finance

Construction of annex building for the Ministry at Lot 77 Croal Street

 

 

 

 

 

 

GECOM

Procurement on janitorial supplies

 

 

 

 

 

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Supply and delivery of solar PV equipment for the GEA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Two double headers slated for the weekend

Two double headers slated for the weekend

May 18, 2022

EDFA/Stag Beer Men’s League… Kaieteur News – After a successful return to football with the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) Stag Beer Senior Men’s League this past Sunday, the...
Read More
Harpy Eagles face B’dos Pride today in must win game

Harpy Eagles face B’dos Pride today in must win...

May 18, 2022

Kitt strikes gold twice at Northeast Twilight Classic in NY

Kitt strikes gold twice at Northeast Twilight...

May 18, 2022

Back Circle issues warning to Sparta Boss for finale

Back Circle issues warning to Sparta Boss for...

May 18, 2022

Captivating matches anticipated as tournament heightens

Captivating matches anticipated as tournament...

May 18, 2022

Chattergoon (3-4) inspires Cambridge Jaguars to victory

Chattergoon (3-4) inspires Cambridge Jaguars to...

May 18, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]