Back Circle issues warning to Sparta Boss for finale

2022 Magnum Independence Cup…

Kaieteur News – Following several notable defeats inclusive of a final’s loss in the 2019 edition, Back Circle captain Selwyn Williams stated that the team is seeking revenge against Sparta Boss on Saturday in the grand finale of the Magnum Independence Cup at the National Park tarmac.

This was stated in an official release from the tournament organiser. Williams stated, “We are going for revenge in this final, we have met before in three previous finals, and never got past them so we are looking forward to doing what we have to do to win this title. This finale is all about beating Sparta Boss.”

Sparta Boss defeated Back Circle 2-1 on penalty kicks, after full time ended 4-4 in the 2nd edition of the championship in March 2019 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

Unbeaten Back Circle sealed their place in the 2022 final, after overcoming fellow powerhouse Gold is Money 5-2 in the semi-final round. On the other hand, Sparta Boss defeated Bent Street 18-17 in arguably the greatest match staged on local shores in the format.

Quizzed on the significance of securing the title, Williams stated, “It would mean a lot to us based on our supporters who are also looking for this victory and because we have not won a major tournament in a long time. We are not going out there just to beat them, we are playing for the pride and the bragging rights of the community. This match is for bragging rights.”

Asked about the team’s confidence level heading into the matchup, Williams said, “We are not underestimating Sparta because they are a good team and have quality players, five of which are part of the national team, and are training and fit but we are confident of defeating them, and securing the title.”

Meanwhile, Gold is Money and Bent Street will face-off in the third place playoff. Likewise, North East La Penitence will battle Future Stars in the Plate Finale.

The winner of the tournament will receive $700,000, and the championship accolade, whilst the runner-up will pocket $400,000 and the corresponding trophy. The third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The winner of the Plate Section will receive $40,000.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.