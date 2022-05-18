Latest update May 18th, 2022 12:59 AM

65 new COVID-19 cases – 3 still in ICU

May 18, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Even as the number of persons in intensive care remains at three, the Ministry of Health revealed on Tuesday that within the last assessed 24-hour period, it recorded a total of 65 new COVID-19 cases.

The new infections have brought the total number of confirmed cases to 63,926.

The dashboard data shows that 13 persons are in institutional isolation, 360 are in home isolation and one is in institutional quarantine.

To date, a total of 62,322 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

