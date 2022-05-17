UDFA kicks off senior league, Coomacka whip Kwakwani 4-0, Eagles United top Hi Stars 4-2

Wins were registered as the Upper Demerara Football Association’s (UDFA) ‘Return To Play’ Senior League began with the league champions Eagles United recovering from an early set back to stop Hi Stars 4-2, while the opening game ended with victory for Coomacka FC, blotting out Kwakwani Strikers 4-0 last Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

On a heavy outfield following the march past of the competing clubs and witnessed by Mayor of Linden Ms. Waneka Arrendel, Guyana Football Federation representatives Technical Director (Ag.) Bryan Joseph and Communications Officer Keiron Williams, and UDFA President Wainwright Bethune, visiting teams Coomacka FC and Kwakwani Strikers after a long absence returned to competitive football started things off.

However, Coomacka quickly asserted themselves on the wet outfield and took control in the 19th minute through a Cassius Campbell header.

Then Shaquille Frank showed his form with his goal coming in the 30th minute as Coomacka had Kwakwani Strikers pegged back 2-0 when the first half ended.

There was no respite for the Upper Berbice area of Region Ten and in the 47th minute Wheatland Thom got his first goal to give his team a 3-0 lead and would get his second in the 56th minute when he shot from outside to rock the net for a Coomacka 4-0 advantage which remained to the end.

The other game opened with Hi Stars taking the lead after two minutes of play with Osapho Ross collecting a ball which was blocked and finding the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Eagles United did not panic and levelled the score 1-1, through Kendolph Lewis in the 20th minute. Ten minutes later Hi Stars would take the lead with a goal by Jermaine King as the scores were 2-1.

But Eagles United would level through Deon Charter three minutes before the break in this game. With the scores locked at 2-2, striker Colwyn Drakes pushed Eagles United ahead in the 45th minute to end the first half with Eagles ahead 3-2.

The Christianburg side would increase the lead for good when Colwyn Drakes was fed the ball and he ran on to the ball in the 72nd minute for the 4-2 victory.

Two more matches will be played at the same venue on Friday.