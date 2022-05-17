Thomas and Tyrell headlines GCOS Independence 5km race

Cleveland Thomas and Shakelgh Tyrell claimed top honours in the Open division in the National Park on Sunday last when the Guyana Committee of Services staged a 5km Independence Run and Walk race.

Thomas beat Winston Messenger and Royston Fordyce in that order to claim the Male Open race. Tyrell ran ahead of Alliyah Headley and Adriel Austin to capture the Female Open event.

The Junior department saw Atoya Harvey beating off Adriel Austin and Narrissa McPherson to win the Female race, while among the Males, Jevon Roberts defeated Samuel Booker and Antonie Wright to take the crown.

In the 13-14 division, Marissa Thomas beat Jennifer Byas and Johanna Antquan to win the girls event, while for the boys, Christopher Goddette ran past Jerome King and Rondel Charles.

The Masters race resulted in victory for Larry Josiah over Adrian Thomas and Linden Phillips in the Men’s segment, while the ladies produced a battle between Carla Benjamin and June Joseph with Benjamin emerging the winner.

Attractive incentives will be awarded to the top three performers in each category.

The event received support from corporate Guyana which included Payless Variety Store, Guyana Beverages Inc., and E-Networks.