Guyanese barefaced

Kaieteur News – One day it had a line of vehicles waiting fuh get served at a fast food outlet. You would not believe it but a car come and bore de line. Only in Guyana it does gat people suh barefaced to pope a fast food line.

Deh gat motorists does see traffic policemen pun de road and dem does drive through de red light at dem junction. Deh gat motorcyclists who don’t be wearing helmet and does ride right in front dem traffic cops. Only in Guyana people does be suh barefaced.

But leh a traffic cop see you commit de slightest infraction and you would get pull in fuh fitness. Only in Guyana deh gat dem barefacedness does happen.

But de best of all is dem wah borrow money from yuh and nah want pay back. And when yuh ask dem bout it, dem does gat de temerity fuh ask yuh fuh a loan fuh allow dem fuh pay yuh back. Dem borrowing pun dem own debt.

But everybody looking at we politicians. We had people who bin trying fuh steal wan entire election in front de face of dem foreign observers. Only in Guyana yuh does gat dem barefacedness. And when dem fail dem want talk bout sharing de power. Is like a thief man come in yuh house and when he get ketch, he want share de loot between you and he. Dat is wat yuh called barefaced stealing.

Talk half. Leff half.