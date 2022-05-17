Latest update May 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

GPF signs noise management pact with EPA

May 17, 2022

Kaieteur News – A Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was on Monday signed between the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus, and Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, holding up the signed MoA

The agreement is meant to foster collaboration between the EPA and the Police in the field of training and enforcement of noise management and also to assist the EPA in mitigating noise nuisance.
The MOA was signed by Deputy Commissioner Administration (ag), Calvin Brutus, and Executive Director of the EPA, Kemraj Parsram, in the Commissioner’s Conference Room at the GPF Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.
Also at the signing were: Force Training Officer – Superintendent Keithon King; Head of the Strategic Planning Unit – Assistant Superintendent Nicola Kendall; Head of the Community Relations Department – Superintendent Crystal Robinson and Police Legal Advisor Mandel Moore, among others.

 

