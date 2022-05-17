Govt. to rebuild Cane Grove access bridge for an estimated $29M

Latest update May 17th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 17, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Friday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Public Works will be reconstructing the Cane Grove access bridge.
The project, which received four bids, is pegged at $29 million according to the Ministry’s engineer estimate. Meanwhile during the opening of tenders last week, four contractors submitted bids for the contract to construct a packaging plant at the Albion Estate.
This project is being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and is estimated to cost $1.5 billion. All four bids received for this project exceeded that of the engineer’s estimate.
Speaking of this move by the government to put a packaging plant there, was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh, who noted during an online interview earlier in the year that this is all part of a design to be able to sell sugar at a higher value and to ensure the country has enough capacity to produce packaged sugar products for the international market as it opens up.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Reconstruction of Cane Grove access bridge, Region Four
GUYSUCO
Construction of packaging plant at Albion Estate
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Supply and delivery of ophthalmology supplies
Provision of sanitact disposal services
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Construction of reinforced concrete drains at Eccles Landfill road
Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce
Construction of concrete drains at Main Auditorium, National Exhibition Centre, Sophia
Ministry of Education
Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for the Essequibo Technical Institute
Supply, delivery, installation and testing of simulators for the Linden Technical Institute.
Supply, delivery, installation and testing of tools and equipment at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre
Ministry of Home Affairs
Procurement of motion sensor device
