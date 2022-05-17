Govt. to rebuild Cane Grove access bridge for an estimated $29M

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders on Friday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office it was revealed that the Ministry of Public Works will be reconstructing the Cane Grove access bridge.

The project, which received four bids, is pegged at $29 million according to the Ministry’s engineer estimate. Meanwhile during the opening of tenders last week, four contractors submitted bids for the contract to construct a packaging plant at the Albion Estate.

This project is being undertaken by the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) and is estimated to cost $1.5 billion. All four bids received for this project exceeded that of the engineer’s estimate.

Speaking of this move by the government to put a packaging plant there, was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh, who noted during an online interview earlier in the year that this is all part of a design to be able to sell sugar at a higher value and to ensure the country has enough capacity to produce packaged sugar products for the international market as it opens up.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Reconstruction of Cane Grove access bridge, Region Four

GUYSUCO

Construction of packaging plant at Albion Estate

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and delivery of ophthalmology supplies

Provision of sanitact disposal services

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of reinforced concrete drains at Eccles Landfill road

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Construction of concrete drains at Main Auditorium, National Exhibition Centre, Sophia

Ministry of Education

Supply and delivery of dietary supplies for the Essequibo Technical Institute

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of simulators for the Linden Technical Institute.

Supply, delivery, installation and testing of tools and equipment at the Guyana Industrial Training Centre

Ministry of Home Affairs

Procurement of motion sensor device