Customer Service Provider to open US$4M base in July

Kaieteur News – One year after acquiring a Guyanese contact centre, itel International, an award-winning customer experience provider headquartered in St. Lucia, announced that it has already invested over US$1 million dollars in upgrades to the facility with plans to invest a total of US$4 million to bring the site to a world-class standard by July 2022.

Late last year, itel’s Founding Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Yoni Epstein, sat down with Guyana’s Minister of Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, to discuss the increasing potential for investment and job creation in Guyana’s Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

With the support of the government behind them, upgrades to itel’s Georgetown facility are well underway with the aim to attract world-class talent and brands that will generate a US$20 million infusion into the local economy.

Since itel’s acquisition of Emerge BPO in 2021, the company has added more than 450 new positions and made significant changes to the facility’s structure and operations, notably salary increases, competitive health insurance benefits, and incentive programmes for employees.

More importantly, “itel is investing in building a retention culture by nurturing career development through continuous training, mentorships and new job opportunities that allow employees to explore different career paths.”

Focused on enhancing the employee experience at its Georgetown location, itel envisages upgrades and internal infrastructure improvements that will prepare the team for massive business expansion. Throughout the summer of 2022, the company expects to hire an additional 500 people.

“We are investing in our people and investing in creating an inspiring workplace where they can thrive,” said itel’s Founding Chairman and CEO, Yoni Epstein. “We want to dispel the myth that contact centres offer only one path. Our business provides opportunity for career growth with a gateway to many possibilities.”

The company’s upgraded facility will feature comfortable furnishings, modern workspaces and vibrant décor that reflect the company’s four core values of quality, integrity, reliability, and family.

“We serve some of the world’s biggest brands and by bringing the facilities up to the itel standard, we hope to attract the attention of top North American companies eager to keep their business nearshore,” explains Epstein.

“We want to put a spotlight on the immense potential of Guyana’s talented labour pool and the investments in infrastructure that make it an attractive destination for the outsourcing industry.”