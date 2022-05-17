Champions B’ce destroy Select XI in truncated game

GCB’s Women’s inter-County T20 tourney…

Millington tournament’s MVP…Mentore player of the match

By Sean Devers

A player of the Match 44 from Kanata Mentore and a player of the Tournament performance by Guyana off-spinner Plaffiana Millington spearheaded Berbice to an emphatic win at Everest yesterday to win the GCB’s Senior Inter-County Women’s T20 tournament.

In a game which was reduced to 15 overs due to a late start caused by overnight rain which washed out the opening encounter between Demerara and Essequibo, it was a destruction of the select XI as they were restricted to 19-8 replying to a revised target of 88 in eight overs.

Five of their batters made ducks, two made one, while Tricia Hardat and Lakshmie Mahadeo each scored two runs with extras top-scoring with 13.

Millington had 3-1 from her two overs to take her tally in the tournament to eight wickets, passing Demerara’s off-spinner Lustra Jordon’s five.

She was supported by Oma Matadin who had 2-3 for the dominant Berbice side who made 131-3 when rain stopped play with 13.3 of the 15 overs completed.

After Mariam Samaroo was removed by left arm spinner Karishma Ramnauth for 11 at 32-1, Mentore and West Indies batter Shabika Gajnabi took the score to 64 before Gajnabi (13) got an edge off of a big drive and was caught at short third man as Hardat struck.

A 67-run third wicket stand between Shanetta Grimmond and Mentore carried the score 131 after the 50 was posted in the sixth over.

Mentore, who reached the boundary four times in her 37-ball 44 and Grimmond, whose unbeaten 36 lasted just 26 balls and included five boundaries, played an array of shots before Ramnauth removed Mentore as rain forced the players off the field.

Ramnauth ended with 2-17 for the Select X1 who suffered losses to Berbice, Demerara and Essequibo.

Berbice played unbeaten and was the best prepared side and looked way above the level of the other three teams in a low scoring tournament where Demerara and West Indies bowling All-rounder Cherry Ann Fraser, Essequibo’s Kumarie Persaud and Mentore were the only batters to reach 40.

The 50-over tournament is set to start tomorrow, Wednesday.