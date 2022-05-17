Latest update May 17th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of man who fell into Canje Creek recovered

May 17, 2022

The body of Kevin France being removed by undertakers

Kaieteur News – Police have recovered the body of the man who fell into the Canje Creek, East Canje, Berbice on Saturday last.

Dead, Kevin France

Kaieteur News was informed that at about 10:00 hrs on Monday the body of Kevin France was seen floating in the Canje Creek, in the New Forest area, by Kenton Tyndall of Liverpool Village. He was assisting in the search for France since he fell overboard.
Tyndall, after spotting the body, informed police ranks at the Central Police Station. When the ranks arrived at the creek, they noticed the body floating face up in a south eastern direction and was clad in a black jersey and grey three quarter pants.
The body was subsequently removed from the creek and was positively identified by his brother Keon France.
The body was examined by the ranks and no marks of violence were visible. It was subsequently taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where it was certified as dead.
The body is presently at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.
According to reports, on Saturday last, Kevin France and four others, including a policeman, were travelling by boat in the Canje Creek on their way to check on some cattle. It is alleged that as they were making their way up the creek two boats passed and caused huge waves in the water. As a consequence, the boat France was in capsized causing everyone in it to fall overboard.
While the four others were able to swim to shore, France did not make it.

 

 

