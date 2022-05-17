31 Golden Jaguars shortlisted ahead of Concacaf National League campaign

– Montserrat to host Guyana in curtain raiser

With Concacaf recently confirming the details for the 2022/23 Concacaf Nations League (CNL) group stage matches taking place during the FIFA Match Window of June 2022 (June 2-14, 2022), Guyana’s Golden Jaguars Team have begun to intensify preparations.

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) released a 31-member shortlist for the Senior Men’s National team on Monday with just over two weeks remaining before the first matches kick off the second edition of a competition that is transforming men’s national team football in the region.

During the press briefing, the Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars side, Jamal Shabazz, said, “I can say very strongly that the group feeling in the team is a very, very positive one. We have players committed to play for Guyana and making the necessary sacrifices. So, where we lack in resources, we certainly want to make up in the right attitude and a sensible and committed approach.”

The Jags have a week-long training stint in Trinidad and Tobago which will include 2 practice matches behind closed doors.

“We’re going to play two closed door friendlies to help them to bond better but the emphasis generally, will be trying to develop an approach, an attack and a defence that suits what we’ve been doing. And there are a couple boys who I’ve not worked with before like Mckenna and a few others that I’m working with for the first time,” Shabazz revealed.

The 31-member squad includes: Goalkeepers; Alex Murray, Quillan Roberts, Sese Norville, Akel Clarke, Defenders; Marcus Wilson, Quincy Adams, Jaylen Jones, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Layne, Matthew Briggs, Leo Lovell, Shemar Fraser, Sam Cox, Midfielders; Daniel Wilson, Nathan Moriah Welsh, Clive Nobrega, Job Caesar, Curtez Kellman, Javier George, Neil Danns, Forwards; Trayon Bobb, Marcel Barrington, Kelsey Benjamin, Jamal Perriera, Terell Ondaan, Ryan Hackett, Pernell Schultz, Anthony Jeffrey, Omari Glasgow, Emery Welshman and Stephen Duke McKenna.

For the 2022/23 CNL group stage, the region’s 41 men’s senior national teams have been divided into three Leagues (A, B, and C) according to the results of the 2019 CNL group stage, including a promotion and relegation system.

Guyana is a League B participant along with 15 teams which include Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas (promoted), Barbados (promoted), Belize, Bermuda (relegated), Cuba (relegated), Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Guadeloupe (promoted), Guatemala (promoted), Haiti (relegated), Montserrat, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago (relegated).

The Golden Jaguars were drawn in Group B with Haiti, Bermuda and Montserrat. Golden Jaguars’ first match will be an away fixture against Montserrat on Saturday, June 4 then they will play at home against Bermuda on Tuesday, June 7.

On Saturday, June 11, Guyana will host the dangerous Haitian side then the away fixture against the same side happens on Tuesday, June 14 which is the final playing date of the June 2022 window.

Guyana resumes their campaign when March 2023 window opens. The first playing date of March 2023 is Thursday the 23rd but Guyana play their first match on March 25 in an away fixture against Bermuda. After that, Guyana will then play host to Montserrat on Tuesday, March 28, in the final Group B fixture.

According to the Concacaf website, the times and venues for the matches are yet to be determined.

Following round robin group stage play in June 2022 (68 matches) and March 2023 (34 matches), the four League A group winners will advance to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League Finals (CNLF). The centralized event composed of semifinals, third place match, and final will be played in June 2023.