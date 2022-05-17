3 patients in COVID-19 ICU – 12 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – As the Health Ministry deals with a notable increase in COVID-19 cases, it revealed on Monday that three persons are now patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, receiving treatment.

It revealed via is dashboard too that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 12 new infections were recorded across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 63,861.

The dashboard states that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 305 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 62,315 persons have recovered from the virus.

