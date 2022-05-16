Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

May 16, 2022 Sports

Lalita Bridgemohan

Wazeer Hussein

Kaieteur News – Marley Vyphuis and Lalita Bridgemohan were crowned overall male and female winners respectively in the masters category, while Wazeer Hussein and Sarah Sanmoogan won the overall male and female intermediate titles in that order when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its Masters/Intermediate championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College.
The championship also served as preparation for some athletes that will be representing Guyana at the North American Powerlifting Federation championship in Panama in August.
The performance of Hussein of Roy’s gym and Bridgemohan of Seemangal gym, both of the Essequibo Coast, underlined the vast improvement of athletes from that county.
The day’s proceedings also saw a number of new records being set as athletes notably Richard ‘the Mack Truck’ Fredericks and Arnold Archer, displayed tremendous stamina to hand the fans much to cheer about.
See details in tomorrow’s edition.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment masterfully preserves title

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment...

May 16, 2022

Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship,...
Read More
Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’...

May 16, 2022

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race… Campbell pedals his way to the crown

39th Independence Three-Stage Road Race…...

May 16, 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

20 New horses imported for Guyana Cup 2022

May 16, 2022

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose stakes with Sparta Boss’ triumph

Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose...

May 16, 2022

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for May 26 in Linden

Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set...

May 16, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]