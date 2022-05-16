Vyphuis and Bridgemohan are overall masters’ winners; Hussein and Sanmoogan cop overall intermediate titles

Kaieteur News – Marley Vyphuis and Lalita Bridgemohan were crowned overall male and female winners respectively in the masters category, while Wazeer Hussein and Sarah Sanmoogan won the overall male and female intermediate titles in that order when the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its Masters/Intermediate championship yesterday at St. Stanislaus College.

The championship also served as preparation for some athletes that will be representing Guyana at the North American Powerlifting Federation championship in Panama in August.

The performance of Hussein of Roy’s gym and Bridgemohan of Seemangal gym, both of the Essequibo Coast, underlined the vast improvement of athletes from that county.

The day’s proceedings also saw a number of new records being set as athletes notably Richard ‘the Mack Truck’ Fredericks and Arnold Archer, displayed tremendous stamina to hand the fans much to cheer about.

See details in tomorrow’s edition.