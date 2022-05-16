Teachers are even more privileged than the parents

Dear Editor,

A mother pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two weeks in prison for beating her child but what charges were given to the teacher, who was caught on video beating a student with what appears to be a ‘wild cane’.

I have seen multiple videos and photos of teachers beating and branding students and all you hear is “the ministry is handling the matter”, nothing comes out of it. I have never once seen or heard of any of these teachers being charged with a fine, much less doing jail time. Are the teachers more above the law than the mothers who gave birth to these children?

We are in the year 2022 and teachers are even more privileged than the parents to have had the opportunity to study and to be trained in some amount of child psychology and development psychology and yet they get a slap on the wrist, if so much, when they are found not practising what they’ve learned. When they are found TEACHING the children that violence is the answer; the way to make people do what it is you want them to do.

If a mother can be made to stand before a magistrate and be prosecuted for beating her child and do time in prison for such a crime, then the teachers should not be exempted from such laws and consequences.

J. Smith