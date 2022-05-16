RDC councillor arrested for beating businessman

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old member of the Berbice Regional Democratic Council (RDC) was on Saturday arrested for allegedly beating a businessman, age 66, at Hogstye Corentyne, Region Six.

The businessman identified as Azad Taki told Kaieteur News that all he did was share his views on what should be done with some “mud” removed from the shoulder of a road within in the Hogstye community.

Taki recounted that on Saturday morning, he noticed the Hogstye/Lanchaster Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) conducting works on the “shoulder of the road”.

“The shoulder of the road was not level so they were leveling up cause it got some heavy-duty vehicles in the community that park on the parapet and cause some big, big hole,” said Taki.

While observing the machine at work, he reportedly noticed that the operator could have made use of the “extra mud” that remained after leveling up the parapet. “I go out and tell he, leh he heap up all the stuff and when he finish, he could use it full up some holes on the road but like he decide to call this councillor”, Taki told Kaieteur News.

Taki alleged that when he the councillor came, it appeared that the man was annoyed with him and they got into an argument over his proposal.

The businessman claimed that he flung his hand at the councillor in disgust during their argument. “Like duh get the man vex and he said, ‘You know how long I waiting for you, and he start pelt some cuff behind meh neck back”, recounted Taki.

The assault on the businessman left an area behind his head swollen. He reported the matter to the police, did a medical and returned home where he saw the operator of the machine doing the same thing that he had advised him to do earlier.

The councillor was arrested and later released on station bail as the investigation continues. Kaieteur News understands that the councillor told investigators that Taki had “cuffed him first”.