Prime Minister Independence Domino tourney set for May 26 in Linden

May 16, 2022 Sports

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips

Ramesh Sunich (right) of the Trophy Stall along with B.L. Aaron display some of the main trophies on offer.

Kaieteur News – The Honorable Prime Minister, Ret’d. Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips Independence Domino Tournament 2022 will be staged on Thursday 26 May, 2022 at 2330 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden (Shanghai’s Residence).
This will be the First Independence Cup Tournament being staged in the Mining Town and all Clubs affiliated to the Linden Domino Association and all affiliated clubs from all other Associations are invited to take part.
Attractive prizes are at stake and they are:
1st Place $500,000
2nd Place $300,000
3rd Place $100,000
The winner will also claim the Hon. Prime Minister Lien Trophy. Ramesh Sunich of the Trophy Stall has donated the trophies for the winner, 2nd and 3rd place teams. A number of other individual prizes are also to be won. The competition promises to be keen.
Among the other sponsors on board are: Office of the Hon. Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports, Bakewell, Beharry Group of Companies, Ansa McAl and the Guyana Tourism Authority.
Entrance fee is $15,000 per team and details on registration for the tournament can be had by contacting B.L. Aaron on telephone 662-3497 and or Mark ‘Jumbie’ Wiltshire on 659-8672.

