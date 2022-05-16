OPR probe found there were two Liverpools

Dear Editor,

On Thursday 12th May, I was invited by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The OPR in their investigation found out that there are two Liverpools. One a presidential guard and the other the Head of Intelligence headquarters where the Monument is located. An apology was made to the presidential guard since the person whom I was referring to in my previous letter was the Head of Intelligence. This information should have been released to the media houses in order to correct their story but has not been done, so it caused me to be vilified by PPP supporters.

Any good journalist inquiring into what is currently transpiring with the National Unity Monument reaches back to the years 2012 – 2014 when the PPP government constructed the Joint Services Intelligence headquarters on the Lawns of Castellani house, a stone’s throw away from the Monument with no regard for the significance of the Monument, the PPP under then President Ramotar desecrated the monument site.

As I said before, there are letters to Editors of both SN and KN newspapers and one in the Stabroek News of an interview with then, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Roger Luncheon but for the media houses to carry piecemeal is a grave injustice to me, the artist who saw beyond the narrowness of Guyanese politics a platform for National Unity by way of interpreting our history and Culture in a visual representation.

When the APNU+AFC Government came to office in 2015, the National Unity Monument was partly restored by the National Trust Guyana and adopted as a Heritage site. This again can be investigated by any good journalists wishing to get to the bottom of what is currently transpiring under the 18 months old PPP government.

President Ali needs to clarify whether he has instructed the demolition of the Monument and why? Race relations are already strained and the demolition of the National Unity Monument poses no threat to our National Security, rather National Unity is an instrument of our National Security as it fortifies our Nation’s Sovereignty.

Whatsoever the fate of the National Unity Monument it is the responsibility of the National Trust Guyana. As a Guyanese artist with National and international accreditation for my dedication to the struggle for National Unity and the promotion of universal peace the lack of informed reportage has raised great concern in the diaspora.

Yours faithfully,

Desmond Alli (Architect of the National Unity Monument)