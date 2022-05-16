New police outposts commissioned in Essequibo

Kaieteur News – Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn on Sunday commissioned two police outposts in Region Two; one at Lima Sands and the other at Onderneeming Sand Pit.

According to a police press release, residents of the Onderneeming Sand Pit area can now benefit from a new police outpost, which was handed over officially to the Guyana Police Force by the Minister Benn.

According to the police, the Onderneeming Sand Pit Police Outpost will serve the security needs of residents of the area. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Commander of Regional Division #2 Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and other senior and junior officers were also present at the official handing over ceremony.

Meanwhile, across at Lima Sands, the outpost is pegged at $4.5M. The new police outpost, a retro-fitted 40-foot container, will serve the security needs of residents of the Lima Sands and surrounding areas.

Several community-related issues were raised and solutions/decisions were taken instantaneously by Minister Minister Benn and Police Commissioner (ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken. The Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Head of Special Branch Mr. Errol Watts, Commander of Regional Division #2 Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and other senior and junior officers were also present at the simple but significant handing over ceremony.