New police outposts commissioned in Essequibo

Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 16, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn on Sunday commissioned two police outposts in Region Two; one at Lima Sands and the other at Onderneeming Sand Pit.
According to a police press release, residents of the Onderneeming Sand Pit area can now benefit from a new police outpost, which was handed over officially to the Guyana Police Force by the Minister Benn.
According to the police, the Onderneeming Sand Pit Police Outpost will serve the security needs of residents of the area. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Commander of Regional Division #2 Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and other senior and junior officers were also present at the official handing over ceremony.
Meanwhile, across at Lima Sands, the outpost is pegged at $4.5M. The new police outpost, a retro-fitted 40-foot container, will serve the security needs of residents of the Lima Sands and surrounding areas.
Several community-related issues were raised and solutions/decisions were taken instantaneously by Minister Minister Benn and Police Commissioner (ag.) Mr. Clifton Hicken. The Permanent Secretary, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas, along with Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram, Head of Special Branch Mr. Errol Watts, Commander of Regional Division #2 Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus and other senior and junior officers were also present at the simple but significant handing over ceremony.
May 16, 2022Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship,...
May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
Kaieteur News – Each day, as I live another moment in this country, I wonder about its nature. What kind of people,... more
The Stabroek News has written a nasty editorial describing as vulgar a recent fundraising event purportedly organised by... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The Summit of the Americas, scheduled to be held in Los Angeles from June 8 to... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]