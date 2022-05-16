Magnum Independence Cup… Bent Street lose stakes with Sparta Boss’ triumph

– Back Circle to battle for title

Kaieteur News – A new champion will be crowned in the Magnum Independence Cup, as holders and two time winner Bent Street lost to fierce rival Sparta Boss in an instant classic 18-17 in the semi-final round on Saturday at the National Park tarmac.

Witnessed by a large crowd, the fixture which was highlighted by several instances of individual brilliance is being credited in several circles, and by many pundits, as the greatest match on local soil in the format.

Ryan Hackett of Sparta Boss was one of the main protagonists of the encounter, as he recorded 10 conversions, the most for a player in a single match during the event, in the third, fourth, 11th, 14th, 15th, 23rd, 27th, 29th, 31st, and 44th minutes.

Jermin Junior chipped in with five goals in the 12th, 16th, 20th, 22nd and 49th minutes, while Eusi Phillips bagged a double in the sixth and 36th minutes. Adding a goal in the 17th minute was Kelsey Benjamin.

On the other side, Trayon Bobb fashioned eight strikes in the ninth, 18th, 28th, 30th, 37th, 38th, 39th, and 41st minutes, whilst Pernell Schultz added four strikes in the 19th, 19th, 20th and 40th minutes. Contributing a double was Daniel Wilson in the 35th, and 39th minute, while Sheldon Profitt, Jermaine Scott, and Clive Nobrega netted in the fifth, 13th, and 48th minutes respectively.

Sparta Boss will now meet Back Circle in the final on Saturday May 21st, after the latter defeated Gold is Money 5-2. Jermaine Beckles recorded a double in the 13th and 26th minutes, while Cecil Jackman, Adrian Aaron, and David George scored in the 12th, 14th, and 29th minutes respectively.

For the loser, Darren Benjamin and Deon Alfred netted in the 19th, and 24th minute each. The losing semi-finalists will contest the third place playoff.

The winner of the tournament will receive $700,000, and the championship accolade, whilst the runner-up will pocket $400,000 and the corresponding trophy. The third and fourth place finishers will pocket $200,000 and $100,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the Plate Section, North East La Penitence, and Future Stars will contest the final following wins over Showstoppers and Melanie respectively.

North East La Penitence brushed aside Showstoppers 13-0. Lennox Cort scored in the sixth, seventh, 13th, 20th and 21st, while Akil Plass added goals in the fifth, 14th, 23rd, and 26th minutes, and Ravin Naughton netted in the 27th, 18th, and 30th minutes. Adding a goal was Junior Jordan in the12th minute.

On the other hand, Future Stars edged Melanie 7-6; Seon Cummings [fourth, and 14th], Jamal Cozier [fifth, and 17th], and Carl Griffith [seventh, and 25th] tallied respective doubles, while Rondel Bowman added a conversion in the13th minute.

For Melanie, William Europe recorded a hat-trick in the 11th, 24th and 26th minutes, while Teon Stewart scored twice in the 12th and 30th minutes, and Ryan Seales netted once in the 16th minute. The eventual winner of this section will pocket $40,000.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.