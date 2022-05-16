Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden… Swag Entertainment masterfully preserves title

Latest update May 16th, 2022 12:59 AM
May 16, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – A dynasty was solidified on Saturday evening, as defending champion Swag Entertainment successfully retained the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, defeating Amazings 2-0 at the Christianburg Hard-court.
Witnessed by a large crowd despite the inclement weather which highlighted the night’s proceedings, emerging star Kendolph Lewis settled the outcome with a quick-fire double.
The deadlock was broken in the 10th minute, as Lewis slammed his effort into the roof of the net, after receiving a pass from the right side of the field. The eventual scoreline and his brace were sealed four minutes later, as Lewis stabbed his effort into the right corner, after receiving a pass from the left side.
With the outcome, Swag Entertainment walked away with $300,000 and the championship trophy. They also earned an automatic berth to the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ National Championship, which is slated to commence later in the year.
On the other hand, Amazings pocketed $200,000 and the runner-up trophy for their efforts. In the third-place playoff, Silver Bullets downed DC Ballers 4-3 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended 1-1. Donovan Francis gave Silver Bullets the initial lead in the third minute, while Jamal Allicock equalised in the 12th minute.
Due to the result, Silver Bullets pocketed $100,000, and the respective trophy, while DC Ballers received $70,000 and the corresponding accolade. Meanwhile, in the earlier semifinal round, Swag Entertainment dismissed Silver Bullets 5-1, while Amazings edged DV Ballers by a 1-0 scoreline.
