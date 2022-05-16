‘Go back to CPCE or be fired ’

— MoE tells untrained teachers

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MoE) is calling on all untrained teachers in the system to enroll in the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) without delay at the appropriate level and programme.

In a statement signed by Chief Education Officer, (CEO) Marcel Hutson, the ministry iterated the importance of teachers acquiring training. The statement pointed out that the criterion requiring the employment of in-service teachers for one year before entering CPCE is no longer applicable. The ministry said that the decision to remove the entry level requirement is in keeping with its objective to have all teachers trained.

The release added that the approach is necessary as it aids in the attainment of the mandate of the MoE Education Sector Plan (2021-2025) with regard to improving accountability and efficiency in the classroom, improving performance at all levels and reducing inequities in the classroom. The Ministry noted too that, “failure to enroll may result in the ministry’s inability to continue the employment of some teachers.”

As part of its 2022 work programme, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced last December that it is looking to have all teachers across the country trained. Education Minister Priya Manickchand said that for the last 15 years, the country has recorded a disappointing 70% average of trained teachers. She promised an expansion of the CPCE in 2022, the only teacher training college in the country, which had never seen more than 535 students accepted annually. This year, with teaching now online, there are some 2,500 teachers currently in training, which will see the highest number of trained teachers graduating in a single year in the next four years.

Notwithstanding, Manickchand bemoaned the small number of untrained teachers in the system. “We can no longer accept the average 70% of trained teachers…we have to license our teachers; this is one of the most important professions …The highest level of trained teachers we have is at primary, and has never reached 80 percent. We don’t have any level with 80 percent trained teachers, it has all been at the 73, 71, 75, 77, and the reason for that is simple, some teachers have retired every year and we have only ever been able to put 535 (at a time) in training,” Manickchand revealed.

The Minister mentioned too that the Ministry has recorded a drop in hinterland teachers being trained. Though it was worrying at first, she disclosed that what they found is that these teachers preferred to do the two-year Associated Degree programme instead of the full four-year certificate programme. Although noting that this is commendable, she encouraged them to pursue the profession further.

For those teachers in the system who are untrained, the Education Minister assured that in 2022, the Ministry will be working closely to upgrade them. While, disclosing the plans the Ministry has, the Minister noted that in the next four years, Guyana will be able to produce more teachers than it has ever done before. She observed that there were many untrained teachers who were doing well, but said she believed they stand a chance to do better if certified and trained. The Education Minister said she had already said to untrained teachers in person that they need to be trained. “We see two things, those who have qualifications and who can get in but didn’t go and teachers in the classroom who do not have eligibility criteria…for those we are upgrading those teachers so they can get in,” she added.